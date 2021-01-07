Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kenya says 1st AstraZeneca vaccine doses to come next month

By TOM ODULA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/07 22:06
Pupils Concodia Primary school in Mombasa County, Kenya, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, as schools re-opened after a nine month break due to the COVID-19 pande...

Pupils Concodia Primary school in Mombasa County, Kenya, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, as schools re-opened after a nine month break due to the COVID-19 pande...

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s health minister says the country is expected to start receiving 24 million doses next month of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, as countries in sub-Saharan Africa begin to announce progress in obtaining the desperately needed vaccines.

Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday said health workers and teachers will have priority for vaccinations in East Africa’s economic hub and that the shots will be voluntary. The ministry on Thursday confirmed his remarks, which were first reported by local media.

It was not clear how much the doses will cost. Kenya's government in the past has said it expected the initial 24 million doses to be free under the global COVAX facility meant to ensure vaccines for lower-income countries, with the government then paying for another 12 million doses.

Kenya has been participating in a small-scale trial of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which requires two doses administered weeks apart.

The vaccine can be stored at what AstraZeneca has called “normal refrigerated conditions,” which is expected to help in parts of the African continent where poor infrastructure will challenge the mass rollout of doses.

Kenya's news came as South Africa on Thursday announced it will begin receiving 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine later this month, the first announced deal for COVID-19 doses in the country with more than 1 million confirmed infections.

Kenya has had over 97,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country of more tan 50 million people.

A recent surge in infections has eased, and schools reopened this week, but health workers in Kenya have expressed concern about the lack of support as some doctors and others die without being able to afford proper care. Doctors across the country held a brief strike last month over inadequate personal protective equipment and insurance.

While some of Africa's richer countries are now announcing vaccine deals — Morocco last month announced it had ordered 65 million doses from AstraZeneca and China’s Sinopharm — it's not clear how long it will take for COVID-19 vaccines to reach countries on the 54-nation continent without the resources to strike their own agreements.

The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expressed concern that the coronavirus could become endemic in parts of Africa if it takes more than two or three years to vaccinate 60% of the continent’s population of some 1.3 billion people.

Updated : 2021-01-07 23:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow
Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow