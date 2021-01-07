Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 7, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;30;26;Spotty showers;31;26;WSW;14;83%;67%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;25;14;Sunny and breezy;24;14;ENE;25;28%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, mild;17;6;Clouds and sun, mild;16;5;ENE;10;48%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Pleasant and warmer;18;12;Clouds and sun;16;14;E;9;78%;55%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;4;2;Showers of rain/snow;5;-1;NNW;9;90%;66%;0

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;-3;-5;A bit of snow;-1;-4;E;8;81%;71%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but cold;0;-3;Partly sunny, milder;9;0;E;10;29%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, frigid;-25;-33;Sunny, but frigid;-22;-28;SSW;7;60%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy with a shower;28;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;22;NNE;10;81%;88%;9

Athens, Greece;Cloudy;17;13;Cloudy with a shower;19;15;S;11;76%;80%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A stray p.m. shower;22;18;A couple of showers;23;17;WNW;13;70%;71%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;18;3;Hazy sunshine;18;3;NW;4;42%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SE;10;80%;60%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;A t-storm in spots;26;20;E;12;76%;65%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;24;Clouds and sun;32;20;ENE;15;51%;18%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;8;2;Cloudy and chilly;8;4;NE;12;66%;65%;1

Beijing, China;Frigid;-7;-14;Sunny, but chilly;-3;-13;NNW;20;17%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Inc. clouds;8;1;Colder with snow;3;-1;NW;9;85%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;1;-2;Cloudy with a flurry;0;-3;WNW;8;81%;74%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;20;7;Cloudy;19;7;SE;10;66%;56%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;SSW;10;69%;74%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;5;-2;Partial sunshine;2;-4;WNW;6;78%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rain/snow showers;2;0;Showers of rain/snow;1;-2;NW;10;88%;69%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler with some sun;10;1;Colder with rain;2;1;NE;13;84%;90%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;4;-3;Partly sunny;2;-4;NW;6;81%;31%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Partly sunny;31;20;ESE;11;51%;27%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;31;19;Mostly cloudy;29;20;ESE;9;48%;55%;4

Busan, South Korea;Quite cold;-4;-13;Sunny and very cold;-2;-11;WNW;17;54%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Mostly sunny;24;14;NNE;12;48%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;27;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;SSE;27;55%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;28;21;Spotty showers;29;21;SE;5;64%;86%;3

Chennai, India;A little a.m. rain;30;25;A morning shower;30;24;NE;9;85%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;Cloudy;4;-1;Cloudy;3;-3;NNE;20;66%;4%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;ESE;8;80%;74%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain/snow showers;1;-1;A little snow;0;-1;NNE;11;90%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;27;21;Sunny and breezy;25;20;N;25;81%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Breezy;12;3;Partly sunny;11;1;NE;11;59%;4%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NNE;21;68%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Clearing;19;9;Hazy sun;19;12;N;4;85%;4%;4

Denver, United States;Increasing clouds;9;-2;Partly sunny;8;-3;N;10;35%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;Hazy and very warm;30;17;NW;8;54%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;ESE;6;77%;75%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Snow and rain;3;-1;Partly sunny, cold;2;-4;NNW;18;79%;3%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, cold;-2;-11;Sunshine, but chilly;1;-10;NNE;9;34%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Heavy rain;13;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;9;S;17;87%;96%;0

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cooler;15;9;Rather cloudy, cool;12;9;NE;18;49%;31%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Humid;28;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;16;ENE;9;73%;68%;13

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;24;17;Spotty showers;24;14;NW;15;81%;64%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A few flurries;-1;-4;Cloudy;-3;-10;NE;18;91%;39%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;34;23;Clouds and sun;34;22;NNE;6;52%;35%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;21;9;Mostly sunny, cooler;14;8;NNE;16;36%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy this morning;28;20;A shower in spots;28;20;NE;6;58%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;27;18;Partly sunny;26;17;SE;10;67%;35%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;18;7;Mostly sunny;16;5;N;7;75%;7%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;15;12;Partly sunny, mild;16;12;SW;14;62%;42%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NW;12;79%;74%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, humid;29;23;Hazy sun;30;22;N;12;57%;44%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;24;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;15;N;8;75%;74%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;5;-7;Hazy sunshine;5;-9;SW;9;34%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;25;9;Sunny and nice;23;8;NE;13;14%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;23;5;Hazy sunshine;21;5;SW;7;45%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;Breezy with hazy sun;32;19;N;25;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain, then snow;3;1;Cloudy;1;-1;WNW;18;79%;33%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;N;12;60%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;24;Some brightening;31;24;WNW;8;69%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;31;22;Hazy sunshine;29;21;NE;9;48%;17%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A heavy thunderstorm;29;24;ENE;6;80%;90%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy with showers;12;4;Spotty showers;12;4;NNW;12;75%;92%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;24;Clouds and sun;31;24;SW;11;78%;28%;7

Lima, Peru;Periods of sun, nice;26;20;Decreasing clouds;26;20;SSE;11;70%;42%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Overcast;11;2;Cloudy and chilly;10;3;N;18;59%;2%;1

London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds;2;-1;Showers of rain/snow;3;-1;NNE;6;89%;65%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sun;21;11;Mostly sunny;22;10;NNE;8;35%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;Hazy sun;30;24;WSW;9;64%;29%;11

Madrid, Spain;A bit of snow;2;-1;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-2;NE;13;55%;94%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;31;27;Partial sunshine;30;27;NNW;9;73%;67%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;6;78%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;NE;10;71%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;SW;14;51%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;8;Partly sunny;22;9;NE;6;38%;44%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;25;19;A shower in the a.m.;25;13;W;25;64%;56%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-2;Snow;-2;-5;WNW;10;92%;92%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;23;Breezy with sunshine;33;23;ENE;26;55%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy this morning;26;19;Sunny and nice;23;17;ESE;14;64%;10%;11

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sun;-2;-9;Plenty of sunshine;-4;-11;WNW;3;76%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-6;-7;Afternoon flurries;-3;-6;NNE;14;89%;81%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in the p.m.;29;25;N;8;68%;66%;1

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;26;14;Nice with some sun;28;15;N;14;47%;33%;9

New York, United States;Sunny and breezy;7;-1;Mostly sunny;6;-1;N;12;44%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;21;10;Clouds and sun;20;10;ENE;9;49%;6%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;-19;-23;Partly sunny, cold;-20;-28;SSW;9;79%;15%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Windy, a.m. showers;5;-5;Partly sunny, cold;1;-5;WNW;24;39%;15%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cold with flurries;-7;-10;Snow showers, cold;-7;-12;N;9;82%;65%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds breaking;-2;-10;Turning sunny;-5;-10;NW;12;76%;2%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;30;26;Sunshine and nice;30;25;ESE;21;76%;63%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;23;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;NW;14;70%;77%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;29;24;Downpours;30;25;E;10;81%;89%;5

Paris, France;Cold, a p.m. shower;3;-5;Cold;1;-4;ENE;7;80%;39%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;38;24;Very hot;39;24;SE;18;15%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;34;22;NE;17;47%;9%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;N;17;75%;86%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;20;Partly sunny;31;20;SE;8;56%;30%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;-1;-4;Partly sunny;-1;-3;WSW;11;75%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Bitterly cold;-13;-23;Mostly sunny, frigid;-13;-23;NW;12;35%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;19;10;Afternoon showers;18;10;ENE;13;70%;100%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Rain;17;14;A little a.m. rain;19;10;SW;17;90%;100%;2

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;29;25;Overcast;29;26;ENE;13;64%;28%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;1;1;A little snow;5;-8;NW;29;85%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;0;-2;Still cloudy;-1;-6;NE;9;86%;75%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;10;78%;69%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;19;11;A shower in the a.m.;13;9;N;7;67%;63%;2

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;10;4;Cloudy and chilly;10;4;NNE;7;82%;27%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;-2;-7;Low clouds;-6;-12;E;11;83%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;13;9;Decreasing clouds;15;8;NE;10;88%;17%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;24;16;A t-storm in spots;25;16;ENE;16;71%;56%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;29;23;Partly sunny;28;23;SE;15;71%;29%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;27;18;A shower or two;27;18;N;8;74%;63%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine;21;5;Mostly sunny;21;4;E;7;31%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sun;32;13;Sunshine and nice;30;10;SW;9;31%;22%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;22;Some sun, pleasant;31;22;ENE;14;74%;17%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Inc. clouds;11;-1;Cloudy and chilly;9;0;NNE;10;52%;0%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;10;5;A little rain;9;3;SSE;7;75%;69%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very cold;-12;-19;Sunny, but frigid;-10;-16;NW;9;36%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very cold;-3;-6;Cold with sunshine;0;-5;NW;20;24%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with showers;27;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;NNW;15;82%;83%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;8;5;Periods of rain;8;3;NNW;11;87%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;E;16;66%;45%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;1;-1;A little snow;1;-2;NNE;11;88%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower;21;15;A morning shower;22;15;SE;21;64%;47%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;11;6;A little a.m. rain;9;6;ENE;12;66%;82%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;-2;-5;Remaining cloudy;-2;-8;E;9;86%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;-4;-8;Sunny, but very cold;-2;-8;NNE;7;81%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;6;-3;Clouds and sun;7;-1;N;8;51%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sun;9;0;Hazy sun;9;0;SW;8;19%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;24;10;Mostly sunny;24;10;E;7;30%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain;14;13;Rain;17;12;N;12;73%;96%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming very windy;10;-3;Sun and clouds, cold;4;-3;W;11;41%;2%;2

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;-1;-7;Partly sunny;-2;-5;N;14;68%;2%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;24;17;Hazy sun and warm;26;19;SW;19;39%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Hazy sunshine;21;10;Hazy and warm;21;13;SSE;9;64%;32%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Quite cold;-20;-27;Not as cold;-18;-26;NW;9;75%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;8;4;Rain and drizzle;8;1;E;8;73%;68%;1

Vienna, Austria;A flurry;4;-4;Partly sunny;1;-5;W;13;70%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and warm;30;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;ESE;11;45%;9%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy with a flurry;0;-3;Snow;-2;-6;N;7;92%;91%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;2;-1;A little snow;0;-3;W;12;86%;66%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;20;17;A little a.m. rain;19;14;S;22;85%;70%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;35;24;Hazy sun;33;23;SW;8;56%;30%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing and chilly;-3;-10;Clouding up;-1;-8;NNE;3;54%;0%;2

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-07 21:45 GMT+08:00

