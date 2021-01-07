Alexa
Snow falls on Mount Taiping in northeast Taiwan

Park managers warn interested visitors to drive carefully

2021/01/07 19:52
Snow started falling on Yilan County's Mt. Taiping Thursday evening 

Snow started falling on Yilan County's Mt. Taiping Thursday evening  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As most of Taiwan shivered under a cold front Thursday evening (Jan. 7), snowfall was reported on Mount Taiping in Yilan County.

Temperatures in the forest area, which lies at an altitude of 1,900 meters, plunged to the freezing point around 4 p.m., creating the right conditions for snowfall, CNA reported. However, it was not until 6:40 p.m. that the snow actually appeared, according to the Luodong Forest Management Office.

Visitors planning to move up Mount Taiping Friday (Jan. 8) for a view of the wintry scenery were asked to drive carefully, dress warmly, and follow the instructions of office staff.

Closer to Taipei City, snowfall was also forecast for Yangmingshan National Park, leading authorities to install traffic restrictions beginning Thursday evening. As snow is rare in Taiwan’s densely populated, low-lying areas, the merest rumor of white summits moves numerous people to hop in their car and drive onto treacherous mountain roads.
