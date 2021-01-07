Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Army continues Lienyung exercise

Joint battalions from Army's 269th Brigade deploy for live fire drills

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/07 19:29
CM-11 tank engaging in live fire target practice. (Military News Agency photo)

CM-11 tank engaging in live fire target practice. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Army on Thursday (Jan. 7) continued its Lienyung exercise (聯勇操演), which was launched in Pingtung the day before.

The Army’s 269th mechanized infantry brigade put its newly formed joint battalions to the test, deploying snipers, armored vehicles, attack helicopters, and shooting live ammunition.

In order to strengthen the combat capability of the military, the 269th brigade kicked off its annual Lienyung drills at the Armed Forces Joint Operations Training Base Command in Pingtung to assess its combat capabilities. Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Qiu Shu-hua (丘樹華) oversaw the drills, Military News Agency reported.

The exercise included various artillery, such as 155 howitzers, 120 mortars, and 81 mortars. Additionally, the 1st battalion of the 269th brigade requested support from the Air Force and Army’s 602 Air Cavalry Brigade. AW-1W SuperCobra helicopters subsequently launched rockets and flares to assist ground forces.

The Military News Agency stated the joint battalions used CM-11 tanks and Clouded Leopard armored vehicles, while artillery units used their cannons and mortars to launch attacks against enemy positions. Snipers participated in a mock drill in which they spotted the enemy commander and took him out.
Taiwan
Taiwanese Army
Armed Forces
joint battalions
air cavalry
Lienyung exercise

RELATED ARTICLES

Two Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/01/07 12:03
Taiwan's health minister talks pandemic control with Slovenian leader
Taiwan's health minister talks pandemic control with Slovenian leader
2021/01/07 11:41
Taipei cops respond to call for blood donations
Taipei cops respond to call for blood donations
2021/01/06 21:15
Taiwan Lantern Festival to feature kinetic art installation
Taiwan Lantern Festival to feature kinetic art installation
2021/01/06 20:52
Nearly 80% of Japanese hold positive impression of Taiwan: Poll
Nearly 80% of Japanese hold positive impression of Taiwan: Poll
2021/01/06 20:30

Updated : 2021-01-07 20:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021