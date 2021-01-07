Taiwan Army continues Lienyung exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Army on Thursday (Jan. 7) continued its Lienyung exercise (聯勇操演), which was launched in Pingtung the day before.

The Army’s 269th mechanized infantry brigade put its newly formed joint battalions to the test, deploying snipers, armored vehicles, attack helicopters, and shooting live ammunition.

In order to strengthen the combat capability of the military, the 269th brigade kicked off its annual Lienyung drills at the Armed Forces Joint Operations Training Base Command in Pingtung to assess its combat capabilities. Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Qiu Shu-hua (丘樹華) oversaw the drills, Military News Agency reported.

The exercise included various artillery, such as 155 howitzers, 120 mortars, and 81 mortars. Additionally, the 1st battalion of the 269th brigade requested support from the Air Force and Army’s 602 Air Cavalry Brigade. AW-1W SuperCobra helicopters subsequently launched rockets and flares to assist ground forces.

The Military News Agency stated the joint battalions used CM-11 tanks and Clouded Leopard armored vehicles, while artillery units used their cannons and mortars to launch attacks against enemy positions. Snipers participated in a mock drill in which they spotted the enemy commander and took him out.