Taiwan’s coins for Year of Ox can be ordered online

A set of two coins for the Year of the Ox can be ordered online A set of two coins for the Year of the Ox can be ordered online (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the first time, collectors can order the official coins for the Year of the Ox online before they become available at Bank of Taiwan branches on Jan. 21, reports said Thursday (Jan. 7).

The annual Lunar New Year coins issue creates long lines at banks as collectors want to buy them both for aesthetic and financial reasons. The Central Bank will produce 100,000 sets of the latest version at NT$1,800 (US$64) per set. Each set contains a silver NT$100 coin and a copper alloy NT$10 coin.

However, interested collectors should know that while they can order five sets per person online, they can only buy one set at the bank, CNA reported.

Last year, the Central Bank issued 110,000 sets of coins for the Lunar New Year, but as only about 100,000 were actually sold, it decided to reduce this year’s production. Bank officials attributed the decline to an aging population, with younger people more interested in smartphones and in board games than in coins as holiday presents.