Photo of the Day: Taiwan F-16 eclipses moon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former borough chief in Chiayi City captured this spectacular photo the moment an F-16 fighter jet roared in front of the moon on Monday (Jan. 4).

While taking photos of an F-16 from Liucuo Park at 7:16 a.m. on Monday morning, Hsu Ming-tui (許明對), a former borough chief for the Liucuoli neighborhood of Chiayi City, was pleasantly surprised that he had inadvertently captured the moment the jet flew in front of the moon. Hsu said that he has been taking photos of aircraft taking off from and landing at the Chiayi Airport for three years, but this was the first photo he had taken of this kind.

Hsu said that he often takes photos of F-16s and civilian aircraft buzzing around Chiayi Aiport, but this was the first time he had managed to capture a plane and the moon in the same frame during the day. He marveled at all the conditions that had to line up to achieve the perfect shot, including a clear blue sky, the flight path of the jet overlapping with his vantage of the moon, and the fact that the warplane had just rolled on its side.

Hsu stated that a telephoto lens was indispensable because he would not have been able to achieve such a photo with short- and medium-focus lenses. He added that after taking the shot, a photographer surnamed Tai (戴) helped him make adjustments to the angle, lighting, and shadows to enhance the tension of the image.



Location where Hsu took the photo. (Hsu Ming-tui photo)



(Hsu Ming-tui photo)