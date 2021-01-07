Alexa
Taiwan clinic wins International Hospital Federation award

Experience with SARS played major role in COVID preparedness: IHF

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/07 17:48
A Taipei City clinic has won an IHF award for its COVID prevention work  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A clinic in the Taipei district of Beitou has won a special award from the International Health Federation (IHF) for its preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 6).

Dr. Hung’s ENT Clinic was praised for being prepared, for distributing necessary goods, and for respecting social distancing, CNA reported. The IHF noted the role played by Taiwan’s experience with the 2003 SARS epidemic.

When the coronavirus struck early last year, the clinic was ready to remind visitors of health protocols and to refer patients with relevant symptoms to nearby hospitals. In addition, patients in quarantine were allowed to take part in teleconsultations with the clinic, according to the IHF.

The eponymous doctor, Hung Te-jen (洪德仁), also headed a COVID task force set up by the Taipei Medical Association and played a role in facilitating communication between the Taipei City Government and the clinics around the capital.
coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic
clinic
International Hospital Federation
IHF

Updated : 2021-01-07 18:43 GMT+08:00

