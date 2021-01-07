Taiwan coffee shop owner returns trash to litterbug by mail

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A coffee shop owner in the northern Taiwanese city of Keelung said Wednesday (Jan. 6) that he once sent a bag of trash back to the individual who left it near the Waimushan Fishing Harbor to deter littering in the area.

Despite the presence of surveillance cameras, residents near the popular coastal scenic spot have reported over 100 cases of drivers throwing garbage out of their windows in the last 12 months. The garbage not only emits unbearable smells but also attracts street dogs.

Residents of the neighborhood said they are extremely troubled by the frequent littering. They added that many litterers persist even after being warned.

A coffee shop owner, surnamed Chang (張), told media that he once spent NT$100 (US$3.6) to mail a bag of trash back to the litterer after finding his address on a piece of paper inside the bag. He said he was fed up with socially irresponsible people who litter in public places.

Meanwhile, the Keelung Environmental Protection Bureau said the government has stepped up its clampdown on litterers near Waimushan. They warned that people caught disposing of waste in public will receive a maximum fine of NT$6,000 (US$214) for violating the Waste Disposal Act, reported CNA.



Waimushan Fishing Harbor. (Tourism Bureau photo)