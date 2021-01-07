Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan coffee shop owner returns trash to litterbug by mail

Coastal scenic spot in Keelung overwhelmed by garbage bags left by random drivers

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/07 18:17
Surveillance footage shows a man throwing away garbage near Waimushan. (Keelung Environmental Protection Bureau photo) 

Surveillance footage shows a man throwing away garbage near Waimushan. (Keelung Environmental Protection Bureau photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A coffee shop owner in the northern Taiwanese city of Keelung said Wednesday (Jan. 6) that he once sent a bag of trash back to the individual who left it near the Waimushan Fishing Harbor to deter littering in the area.

Despite the presence of surveillance cameras, residents near the popular coastal scenic spot have reported over 100 cases of drivers throwing garbage out of their windows in the last 12 months. The garbage not only emits unbearable smells but also attracts street dogs.

Residents of the neighborhood said they are extremely troubled by the frequent littering. They added that many litterers persist even after being warned.

A coffee shop owner, surnamed Chang (張), told media that he once spent NT$100 (US$3.6) to mail a bag of trash back to the litterer after finding his address on a piece of paper inside the bag. He said he was fed up with socially irresponsible people who litter in public places.

Meanwhile, the Keelung Environmental Protection Bureau said the government has stepped up its clampdown on litterers near Waimushan. They warned that people caught disposing of waste in public will receive a maximum fine of NT$6,000 (US$214) for violating the Waste Disposal Act, reported CNA.

Taiwan coffee shop owner returns trash to litterbug by mail
Waimushan Fishing Harbor. (Tourism Bureau photo)
litter
littering
Keelung
Waimushan
Waste Disposal Act
garbage

RELATED ARTICLES

Sailor from Myanmar dies after fight on tanker near Taiwan
Sailor from Myanmar dies after fight on tanker near Taiwan
2021/01/02 15:59
627,000 fewer passengers on Taipei MRT for New Year’s Eve
627,000 fewer passengers on Taipei MRT for New Year’s Eve
2021/01/01 17:02
Cigarette litterbug receives 22 tickets in 2 hours in southern Taiwan
Cigarette litterbug receives 22 tickets in 2 hours in southern Taiwan
2020/12/06 17:39
Taiwan to celebrate International Migrants Day on Dec. 5
Taiwan to celebrate International Migrants Day on Dec. 5
2020/11/23 16:14
Taiwanese woman in ICU nine days after flu vaccination
Taiwanese woman in ICU nine days after flu vaccination
2020/10/31 17:13

Updated : 2021-01-07 18:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021