Snow likely in 7 counties, cities in Taiwan tomorrow

Map shows areas where snow likely to fall on Jan. 8

  297
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/07 17:40
(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — WeatherRisk director Chia Hsin-hsing (賈新興) on Thursday (Jan. 7) posted a map on Facebook showing seven counties and cities that are likely to see snow by Friday morning (Jan. 8).

In a Facebook post uploaded at 7 a.m., Chia predicted that as a cold wave arrives, snow would begin to fall by 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon and would intensify during the evening. He predicted that snow would first fall in mountainous areas of Yilan, Taoyuan, and Hsinchu counties.

Chia said that based on a model by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, seven counties and cities are most likely to see snowfall accumulation, including New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, and Hsinchu, Miaoli, Yilan, Taichung, and Hualien counties.

He reminded members of the public who wish to enjoy the snow to bring chains for the tires on their vehicles and to wear warm clothing. As the cold wave creeps into Taiwan, the apparent temperature could drop to 0 degrees Celsius in New Taipei City tonight and -1 in Hsinchu on Friday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).
snow
snow forecast
snowfall
snow accumulation

Updated : 2021-01-07 18:42 GMT+08:00

