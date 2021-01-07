Taiwan, US successfully conclude political-military dialogue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (Jan. 7) stated that the single-day political-military dialogue held that morning between Taiwanese and American officials had taken place without a hitch, and the ministry reiterated that it will continue communicating closely with the U.S. on various issues.

The U.S. State Department announced on Tuesday (Jan. 6) that it would hold a videoconference with Taiwan that would likely cover regional developments, Taiwan-U.S. military cooperation, and arms sales.

Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper was expected to speak with officials from MOFA and the Ministry of National Defense during the meeting, which began Thursday at 7:30 a.m. Taiwan time.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) responded to questions at a regular press conference that afternoon, confirming that a meeting had indeed taken place and saying that the specific details of the dialogue would not be disclosed, CNA reported.

She reiterated that Taiwan and the U.S. maintain close communication on a number of issues of common concern, adding that the nation will strengthen cooperation and deepen exchanges with the U.S. on political, economic, military, and security matters.

In response to Beijing’s opposition to the bilateral meeting, Ou said she is not surprised by China’s comments. The "one China" principle is false, she stated, pointing out that Taiwan has never been part of China.

She concluded by saying that Taiwan-U.S. relations are close, and the dialogue between the two nations will be unaffected by China's rhetoric.