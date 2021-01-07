Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

British man in Taiwan critically ill with mutant UK Covid strain

Elderly British man currently on ventilator in hospital intensive care unit

  105
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/07 16:56
(gettyimages)

(gettyimages)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly British man is in critical condition after being diagnosed with the new mutant COVID-19 strain from the UK and has been placed on a ventilator.

The new strain, identified as B.1.1.7, has been found to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original version that came out of Wuhan, China, where a biosafety level 4 (BSL–4) laboratory has been conducting gain of function (GoF) experiments on SARS-related coronaviruses. On Wednesday, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) advisor Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) announced Taiwan's first patient to be suffering serious symptoms from the mutant strain.

On Dec. 31, the man was identified as Case No. 799, a British male in his 70s who came to Taiwan to visit relatives on Dec. 18. On Dec. 26, he began to experience a dry cough and wheezing after the day's activities.

On Dec. 29, he reported fatigue and a sore throat, prompting the health department to arrange for him to be tested for the coronavirus. He was diagnosed on Dec. 31.

Since he had been in quarantine for two days before the onset of the illness and has not come in contact with any friends or relatives while in Taiwan, the health department has not listed any contacts in his case.

On Jan. 6, health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that specimens taken from Case 799 were a match for B.1.1.7. The man's condition began to deteriorate over the New Year, and Chang on Wednesday said that the man is critically ill and has been placed on a ventilator.

Chang said a number of factors may have led to the man's severe illness, including his advanced age, cardiovascular problems, and relative obesity, adding that he is the first patient infected with the new mutant strain that they have had to place on a ventilator.

Chang stated that he considers the man's current condition to be "fairly stable." He said that based on the current understanding of the mutant version of the virus, there is no particular difference in symptoms or treatment.
Covid
mutant strain
Covid infection
Covid case
Wuhan coronavirus cases
COVID-19 case
COVID-19 infection
coronavirus mutation
COVID-19 mutation

RELATED ARTICLES

Nearly 80% of Japanese hold positive impression of Taiwan: Poll
Nearly 80% of Japanese hold positive impression of Taiwan: Poll
2021/01/06 20:30
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
2021/01/06 18:38
Taiwan reports 2 more cases of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 2 more cases of mutant UK Covid strain
2021/01/06 15:35
No free food sampling at Taipei Lunar New Year Market amid COVID-19
No free food sampling at Taipei Lunar New Year Market amid COVID-19
2021/01/06 15:32
Filipino man tests positive for Covid after Taiwan self-health monitoring ends
Filipino man tests positive for Covid after Taiwan self-health monitoring ends
2021/01/06 14:56

Updated : 2021-01-07 17:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021