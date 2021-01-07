Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Family of missing Taiwanese captain asks president for help

Search continues for crew of Taiwanese boat lost in Pacific

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/07 16:44
American rescue flight spotted Yong Yu Sing No. 18 near Midway Atoll Jan. 2. (Fisheries Agency photo)

American rescue flight spotted Yong Yu Sing No. 18 near Midway Atoll Jan. 2. (Fisheries Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The family of a captain who went missing last week along with his crew in the middle of the Pacific has asked President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to seek additional help from the U.S. in continuing the search.

The commercial Taiwanese tuna longliner, Yong Yu Sing No. 18 (永裕興18號), was reported missing Friday (Jan. 1) by its owner, who lost contact with the captain, surnamed Li (李), on Dec. 30. Although an American rescue aircraft later located the missing vessel about 606 nautical miles northeast of Midway Atoll, there was no sign of Li or any of his nine Indonesian crewmen.

Photographs taken from the plane showed that the windows of Li's cabin had been damaged and that the lifeboat was missing. The rescue team suspected that the crew had successfully escaped after the ship was hit by large waves.

Meanwhile, the Yong Yu Sing No.18's sister ship, the Jin Qin Fu No.66 (金慶福66號), has been unable to approach the damaged vessel due to rough seas. The two ships were 123 nautical miles apart as of Wednesday (Jan. 6).

During a press conference on Thursday, Li's wife criticized the U.S. for having a passive attitude in its search. She pointed out that the U.S. assumed that the crew had safely escaped without sending a rescue team to the vessel.

She said it had been nine days since the 10-person crew was reported missing and that she and her two sons are very anxious. She urged President Tsai to negotiate with American authorities through diplomatic channels and convince them to step up the search effort, reported CNA.

The Su'ao Fishermen's Association had previously floated the possibility of the crew sheltering inside the vessel, as the lifeboat could have been destroyed by waves. Since the Yong Yu Sing No.18 is over 4,000 nautical miles from Taiwan, it would take at least 10 days for Taiwanese rescue boats to arrive in the area.

Family of missing Taiwanese captain asks president for help
Ship captain's family urged President Tsai to negotiate with U.S. to step up search. (CNA photo)
missing
missing ship
missing vessel
Taiwanese vessel
Taiwanese fishing boat
Yong Yu Sing No. 18
Tsai Ing-wen
Pacific
Indonesian

RELATED ARTICLES

US looks to boost Taiwan economic ties after it lifts import barriers
US looks to boost Taiwan economic ties after it lifts import barriers
2021/01/02 11:09
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
2021/01/01 15:53
President strikes optimistic tone in New Year’s address to Taiwan
President strikes optimistic tone in New Year’s address to Taiwan
2021/01/01 10:50
Four Taiwan events included in BBC's look back at 2020
Four Taiwan events included in BBC's look back at 2020
2020/12/31 17:23
French YouTuber's grandma knits sweater for Taiwan president
French YouTuber's grandma knits sweater for Taiwan president
2020/12/31 17:14

Updated : 2021-01-07 17:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021