Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 5th mutant UK Covid case

Latest patient confirmed with mutant UK Covid strain is British man who came to Taiwan for work

  255
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/07 16:01
Passengers arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport wearing protective gear. 

Passengers arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport wearing protective gear.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Jan. 7) announced that it has detected one more case of the new mutant COVID-19 strain from the U.K.

The new strain, identified as B.1.1.7, has been found to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original version that came out of Wuhan, China, where a biosafety level 4 (BSL–4) laboratory has been conducting gain of function (GoF) experiments on SARS-related coronaviruses. On Thursday, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced that one previously confirmed coronavirus case has been found to be a match with the new mutant variant of the virus first detected in the U.K.

Chuang said that a retrospective analysis has been conducted of the 31 persons who have entered Taiwan from the U.S. and U.K. from Oct. 1, 2020, to Jan. 5 of this year. By Wednesday (Jan. 6), the specimens of four persons who had tested positive for the coronavirus were found to be a match with B.1.1.7.

The four cases found to have been infected with the mutant strain include Case Nos. 791, 792, 793, and 799. On Thursday, Chuang announced the addition of Case No. 804, bringing the total number of patients in Taiwan with the U.K. variant to five.

Case No. 804 is a British man in his 30s who arrived in Taiwan for work on Dec. 30 of last year. When he arrived in Taiwan, he told quarantine officers that he had been suffering from nasal congestion since Dec. 28.

He believed his condition was caused by the cold weather in the U.K. However, after undergoing a coronavirus test, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 31.
Covid
Covid cases
Covid infections
Wuhan coronavirus cases
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
coronavirus cases
coronavirus infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Nearly 80% of Japanese hold positive impression of Taiwan: Poll
Nearly 80% of Japanese hold positive impression of Taiwan: Poll
2021/01/06 20:30
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
2021/01/06 18:38
Taiwan reports 2 more cases of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 2 more cases of mutant UK Covid strain
2021/01/06 15:35
No free food sampling at Taipei Lunar New Year Market amid COVID-19
No free food sampling at Taipei Lunar New Year Market amid COVID-19
2021/01/06 15:32
Filipino man tests positive for Covid after Taiwan self-health monitoring ends
Filipino man tests positive for Covid after Taiwan self-health monitoring ends
2021/01/06 14:56

Updated : 2021-01-07 17:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021