Taiwan reports 5th mutant UK Covid case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Jan. 7) announced that it has detected one more case of the new mutant COVID-19 strain from the U.K.

The new strain, identified as B.1.1.7, has been found to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original version that came out of Wuhan, China, where a biosafety level 4 (BSL–4) laboratory has been conducting gain of function (GoF) experiments on SARS-related coronaviruses. On Thursday, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced that one previously confirmed coronavirus case has been found to be a match with the new mutant variant of the virus first detected in the U.K.

Chuang said that a retrospective analysis has been conducted of the 31 persons who have entered Taiwan from the U.S. and U.K. from Oct. 1, 2020, to Jan. 5 of this year. By Wednesday (Jan. 6), the specimens of four persons who had tested positive for the coronavirus were found to be a match with B.1.1.7.

The four cases found to have been infected with the mutant strain include Case Nos. 791, 792, 793, and 799. On Thursday, Chuang announced the addition of Case No. 804, bringing the total number of patients in Taiwan with the U.K. variant to five.

Case No. 804 is a British man in his 30s who arrived in Taiwan for work on Dec. 30 of last year. When he arrived in Taiwan, he told quarantine officers that he had been suffering from nasal congestion since Dec. 28.

He believed his condition was caused by the cold weather in the U.K. However, after undergoing a coronavirus test, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 31.