Alston Jr. carries Boise St. past Air Force 78-59

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 14:45
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds as Boise State extended its win streak to nine games, defeating Air Force 78-59 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 15 points for Boise State (9-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference). Max Rice added 12 points. RayJ Dennis had 10 points.

A.J. Walker had 16 points for the Falcons (3-6, 1-4). Keaton Van Soelen added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-07 15:41 GMT+08:00

