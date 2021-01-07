Taiwan reports 3 imported Covid cases from US, Philippines, and Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Thursday (Jan. 7) reported three new Wuhan coronavirus cases imported from the U.S., the Philippines, and Indonesia.

On Thursday, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced three new imported cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total number to 822. The latest cases include a Taiwanese man, a Filipino woman, and an Indonesian man.

Each had submitted negative results of tests taken within three days of their flight, and each went directly to their residence to begin quarantine upon arrival in Taiwan.

Chuang said that Case No. 821 is a Taiwanese man in his 50s who has been working in the U.S. for an extended period of time. When he arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 5, he proactively told quarantine officers that he had begun to suffer from a cough on Jan. 4.

Quarantine staff administered a coronavirus test on him at the airport and the results came back positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 7. The health department has identified one person who sat near him on the flight as a contact and told the passenger to begin home isolation.

Case No. 822 is a Filipino female migrant worker who arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 23, while Case No. 823 is an Indonesian fisheries worker who landed in Taiwan on Dec. 24. Both have been asymptomatic since arriving in the country.

The two underwent coronavirus tests before the expiration of their quarantines on Jan. 5 and 6, respectively. Both were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Jan. 7.

Because both were asymptomatic and have not come in contact with any other persons during their quarantine, no contacts have been listed in their cases.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 130,123 COVID-19 tests, with 127,945 coming back negative. Out of the 822 officially confirmed cases, 727 were imported, 56 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from the cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 708 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 107 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.