New Taiwan passport available Jan. 11

Updated design displays English ‘Taiwan’ more prominently

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/07 15:11
New Taiwan passport available starting Jan. 11 (CNA, MOFA photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese nationals can now apply for a passport with the new design, which prominently features the word “Taiwan,” starting Monday (Jan. 11), according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Unveiled last year, the updated design features the English word “Taiwan” at the center in large, bold font. The official name of Taiwan — Republic of China — has been shrunk and moved to a less conspicuous part of the cover, around the white sun logo.

The passport was updated to better distinguish Taiwan from China and reduce confusion in countries visited by Taiwanese.

Half a million units are currently available at NT$1,300 (US$46.47) each — or NT$900 for citizens aged 14 and under. According to MOFA, Taiwan saw the number of passport applications drop to 370,000 amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, compared to the usual 1.7 million annually.

About 1.3 million citizens’ passports have expired or will expire within one year, said MOFA. These people are urged to renew their passports, and those who submit the required documents on Jan. 11 will receive a limited-edition commemorative gift — a luggage tag or couplet themed around the Lunar New Year.
Updated : 2021-01-07 15:41 GMT+08:00

