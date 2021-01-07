Alexa
Lawson scores 30, leads South Carolina over Texas A&M 78-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 13:05
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — AJ Lawson scored 19 of his career-high 30 points in the second half as South Carolina pulled away and beat Texas A&M 78-54 on Wednesday night in the Gamecocks' Southeastern Conference opener.

South Carolina (3-2, 1-0), which had a 28-day layoff before an eight-point win over Florida A&M on Saturday, made 10 baskets from beyond the arc and shot 42% (29 of 69) overall.

Lawson was 10-of-22 shooting with three 3-pointers. Jermaine Couisnard made a career-best five 3s and finished with 15 points and four assists. Wildens Leveque added 10 points.

Emanuel Miller scored 17 of his career-best 28 points in the first half for Texas A&M (6-3, 1-2). He is one of eight players in the SEC this season who has scored in double figures in every game they have played. Quenton Jackson added 13 points.

Jackson's 3-pointer pulled the Aggies to 38-34 early in the second half. The Gamecocks answered with a 17-5 run and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Six players had at least five rebounds for South Carolina, which outrebounded the Aggies 45-31.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies host ninth-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks play at Mississippi on Saturday before hosting Tennessee on Jan. 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-07 14:10 GMT+08:00

