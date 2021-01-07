Alexa
Miller carries UNC-Greensboro over Wofford 84-75

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 11:51
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lift UNC Greensboro to an 84-75 win over Wofford on Wednesday night.

Angelo Allegri had 19 points for UNC Greensboro (6-4, 1-1 Southern Conference). Kaleb Hunter added eight rebounds.

UNC Greensboro totaled 49 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Storm Murphy had 25 points for the Terriers (5-4, 2-1). He also had seven turnovers but four assists. Messiah Jones added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Tray Hollowell, the Terriers’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, scored only five points. He hit 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-07 14:08 GMT+08:00

