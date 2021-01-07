Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Carter leads Xavier past St. John's 69-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 11:46
Carter leads Xavier past St. John's 69-61

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jason Carter had 11 points and 16 rebounds to lead Xavier to a 69-61 win over St. John’s on Wednesday night.

Colby Jones had 16 points for Xavier (9-2, 2-2 Big East Conference). Dwon Odom added 11 points. Paul Scruggs had 10 points.

Xavier posted a season-high 62 total rebounds.

Rasheem Dunn had 19 points for the Red Storm (6-5, 1-4). Julian Champagnie added 15 points and nine rebounds. Greg Williams Jr. had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-07 14:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high