Mexico's top diplomat discusses migration with US official

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 11:04
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat said Wednesday he discussed immigration policy with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the two spoke via internet.

Ebrard’s office said that the talk focused on “a shared vision on the issue of migration” and that the two discussed ways to make migration “safe, orderly and regular.”

“Attending to the structural causes of migration is a priority shared” by the two administrations, Ebrard said.

He said he and Sullivan agreed to work on “a regional answer centered on economic development” in areas that migrants come from.

Updated : 2021-01-07 14:08 GMT+08:00

