Taiwan carries out its first 'infinite height' missile test of 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The state-owned National Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) successfully test-fired a missile with the highest trajectory altitude of "infinite" on Thursday (Jan. 7), the first such military drill in Taiwan in 2021.

At 9:02 a.m. Thursday morning, the Jioupeng Military Base (九鵬基地) in Pingtung County carried out a live-fire test of what appeared to be a Hsiung Feng IIE (雄風二E, Brave Wind IIE) surface-to-surface missile. Despite adverse weather conditions, the missile was successfully launched at a 45-degree angle.

The NCSIST declined to offer details, saying the information is sensitive. However, it thanked the public for its continued support for the military, reported UDN.

According to the Maritime Port Bureau, the NCSIST is set to conduct more test launches on Jan. 8, 14, 15, 18, and 19. The missile trajectories in the upcoming tests are also being labeled "infinite high," a term that has attracted international attention.