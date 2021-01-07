Alexa
Taiwan carries out its first 'infinite height' missile test of 2021

Military test-fires missile with ‘infinite’ trajectory altitude from Pingtung

  243
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/07 12:45
Hsiung Feng IIE missile. (NCSIST photo)

Hsiung Feng IIE missile. (NCSIST photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The state-owned National Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) successfully test-fired a missile with the highest trajectory altitude of "infinite" on Thursday (Jan. 7), the first such military drill in Taiwan in 2021.

At 9:02 a.m. Thursday morning, the Jioupeng Military Base (九鵬基地) in Pingtung County carried out a live-fire test of what appeared to be a Hsiung Feng IIE (雄風二E, Brave Wind IIE) surface-to-surface missile. Despite adverse weather conditions, the missile was successfully launched at a 45-degree angle.

The NCSIST declined to offer details, saying the information is sensitive. However, it thanked the public for its continued support for the military, reported UDN.

According to the Maritime Port Bureau, the NCSIST is set to conduct more test launches on Jan. 8, 14, 15, 18, and 19. The missile trajectories in the upcoming tests are also being labeled "infinite high," a term that has attracted international attention.
National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology
NCSIST
missile test
missile tests
infinite height
Hsiung Feng IIE missile
military drill
Taiwanese military

Updated : 2021-01-07 14:07 GMT+08:00

