AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

An Indian army soldier looks towards the snow-covered Pir Panjal range of mountains from one of their forward post at the Line of Control (LOC) betwee... An Indian army soldier looks towards the snow-covered Pir Panjal range of mountains from one of their forward post at the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border, in Poonch, about 248 kilometers (155 miles) from Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. The apparent calm is often broken by the boom of blazing guns, with each side accusing the other of initiating the firing. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Indian army soldiers display their way of patrolling along the Line of Control, that divides the region between India and Pakistan, during a media tri... Indian army soldiers display their way of patrolling along the Line of Control, that divides the region between India and Pakistan, during a media trip to their area in Balakot in Poonch, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) from Jammu, India, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control. The training focused on tactical exercises, battle drills, firing practice, counterinsurgency operations and acclimatization of soldiers to the harsh weather conditions. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

An Indian army soldier patrols near a fencing at a forward post along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border in Poonch, about 248... An Indian army soldier patrols near a fencing at a forward post along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border in Poonch, about 248 kilometers (155 miles) from Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec.16, 2020. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control. The training focused on tactical exercises, battle drills, firing practice, counterinsurgency operations and acclimatization of soldiers to the harsh weather conditions. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

An Indian army soldier carries an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) to his base between India and Pakistan border on the forward post of Balakot, in Poo... An Indian army soldier carries an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) to his base between India and Pakistan border on the forward post of Balakot, in Poonch, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) from Jammu, India, Friday, Dec.18, 2020. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control. The training focused on tactical exercises, battle drills, firing practice, counterinsurgency operations and acclimatization of soldiers to the harsh weather conditions. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Indian army soldiers perform a cordon and search operation (CASO) during a training session at a corps battle school at Sarol in Rajouri, about 135 ki... Indian army soldiers perform a cordon and search operation (CASO) during a training session at a corps battle school at Sarol in Rajouri, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) northwest of Jammu, India, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control. The training focused on tactical exercises, battle drills, firing practice, counterinsurgency operations and acclimatization of soldiers to the harsh weather conditions. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Members of a local militia called Village Defense Committees, that have been formed to aid the Indian army in keeping a close watch of the India-Pakis... Members of a local militia called Village Defense Committees, that have been formed to aid the Indian army in keeping a close watch of the India-Pakistan border, rest near the Line of Control, at Jhangad Village in Naushera, India, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. The apparent calm is often broken by the boom of blazing guns, with each side accusing the other of initiating the firing. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Members of a local militia called Village Defense Committees, that have been formed to aid the Indian army in keeping a close watch of the India-Pakis... Members of a local militia called Village Defense Committees, that have been formed to aid the Indian army in keeping a close watch of the India-Pakistan border, walk near the Line of Control, at Jhangad Village in Naushera, India, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. The apparent calm is often broken by the boom of blazing guns, with each side accusing the other of initiating the firing. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

An Indian army soldier displays recovered rocket launcher said to be fired from the Pakistan side of the border, in Balakot in Poonch, about 250 kilom... An Indian army soldier displays recovered rocket launcher said to be fired from the Pakistan side of the border, in Balakot in Poonch, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) from Jammu, India, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. The apparent calm is often broken by the boom of blazing guns, with each side accusing the other of initiating the firing. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Mohammed Shokat, who lost his leg in cross0firing between India and Pakistan, walks with the help of a crutch in Poonch, India, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 20... Mohammed Shokat, who lost his leg in cross0firing between India and Pakistan, walks with the help of a crutch in Poonch, India, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The terrain along the Line of Control, that for the past 73 years divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals of India and Pakistan, is tough and the life of civilians living in the area is even tougher, with them often caught in the line of fire. Over the last year, troops from the two sides have traded fire almost daily along the frontier, leaving dozens of civilians and soldiers dead. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Sister of Mohammad Aslam, an Indian porter who was allegedly killed by the Pakistan army along the line of control, stands inside her home in Poonch, ... Sister of Mohammad Aslam, an Indian porter who was allegedly killed by the Pakistan army along the line of control, stands inside her home in Poonch, India, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The terrain along the Line of Control, that for the past 73 years divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals of India and Pakistan, is tough and the life of civilians living in the area is even tougher, with them often caught in the line of fire. Over the last year, troops from the two sides have traded fire almost daily along the frontier, leaving dozens of civilians and soldiers dead. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Safina Bi, who alleges her husband Altaf Hussain was killed by Pakistan army while ferrying ration supplies to one of the Indian army border posts, st... Safina Bi, who alleges her husband Altaf Hussain was killed by Pakistan army while ferrying ration supplies to one of the Indian army border posts, stands holding a picture of her husband at her house in Poonch, India, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The terrain is tough and the life of civilians living in the area is even tougher, with them often caught in the line of fire along the Line of Control, that for the past 73 years divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals of India and Pakistan. Over the last year, troops from the two sides have traded fire almost daily along the frontier, leaving dozens of civilians and soldiers dead. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

An elderly Indian Noordin, who alleges his son Altaf Hussain was killed by Pakistan army while ferrying ration supplies to one of the Indian army bord... An elderly Indian Noordin, who alleges his son Altaf Hussain was killed by Pakistan army while ferrying ration supplies to one of the Indian army border posts, stands outside his house in Poonch, India, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The terrain is tough and the life of civilians living in the area is even tougher, with them often caught in the line of fire along the Line of Control, that for the past 73 years divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals of India and Pakistan. Over the last year, troops from the two sides have traded fire almost daily along the frontier, leaving dozens of civilians and soldiers dead. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Indian army soldiers prepare a light machine gun in their bunker at a forward post along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border i... Indian army soldiers prepare a light machine gun in their bunker at a forward post along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border in Poonch, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) from Jammu, India, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. The apparent calm is often broken by the boom of blazing guns, with each side accusing the other of initiating the firing. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Indian army soldiers display a cordon and search operation (CASO) during a training session at a corps battle school at Sarol in Rajouri, about 135 ki... Indian army soldiers display a cordon and search operation (CASO) during a training session at a corps battle school at Sarol in Rajouri, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) northwest of Jammu, India, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control. The training focused on tactical exercises, battle drills, firing practice, counterinsurgency operations and acclimatization of soldiers to the harsh weather conditions. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Indian army soldiers display a cordon and search operation (CASO) during a training session at a corps battle school at Sarol in Rajouri, about 135 ki... Indian army soldiers display a cordon and search operation (CASO) during a training session at a corps battle school at Sarol in Rajouri, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) northwest of Jammu, India, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control. The training focused on tactical exercises, battle drills, firing practice, counterinsurgency operations and acclimatization of soldiers to the harsh weather conditions. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

An Indian army soldier stands near a forward post at the Line of Control (LOC) that divides the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals of India a... An Indian army soldier stands near a forward post at the Line of Control (LOC) that divides the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals of India and Pakistan, in Poonch, about 248 kilometers (155 miles) from Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. The apparent calm is often broken by the boom of blazing guns, with each side accusing the other of initiating the firing. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Indian army soldiers patrol near a forward post at the Line of Control (LOC) that divides the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals of India and... Indian army soldiers patrol near a forward post at the Line of Control (LOC) that divides the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals of India and Pakistan, in Poonch, about 248 kilometers (155 miles) from Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. The apparent calm is often broken by the boom of blazing guns, with each side accusing the other of initiating the firing. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Indian army soldiers patrol at the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border in Poonch, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) from Jammu, Ind... Indian army soldiers patrol at the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border in Poonch, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) from Jammu, India, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2020. From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. The apparent calm is often broken by the boom of blazing guns, with each side accusing the other of initiating the firing. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Early morning light falls on Pir Panjal mountains between India-Pakistan Line of Control (LOC) of Balakot in Poonch, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) ... Early morning light falls on Pir Panjal mountains between India-Pakistan Line of Control (LOC) of Balakot in Poonch, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) from Jammu, India, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

JAMMU, India (AP) — From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. The apparent calm is often broken by the boom of blazing guns, with each side accusing the other of initiating the firing.

The terrain is tough and the life of civilians living in the area is even tougher, with them often caught in the line of fire. Over the last year, troops from the two sides have traded fire almost daily along the frontier, leaving dozens of civilians and soldiers dead.

AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control. The training focused on tactical exercises, battle drills, firing practice, counterinsurgency operations and acclimatization of soldiers to the harsh weather conditions.

In the winter, when mountain passes in the high reaches are blocked by snow, Indian troops move into bunkers and carry out long-range patrols to maintain a tight vigil along the frontier.

In some places in Rajouri, local militia called Village Defense Committees have been formed to aid the Indian army in keeping a close watch.

The two sides have fought two wars over the territory. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents fighting for Indian-controlled Kashmir’s independence or unification with Pakistan. Pakistan denies the charge and says it only offers diplomatic and moral support to the rebels.

Relations have been further strained since last August, when predominantly Hindu India revoked the Muslim-majority region’s semi-autonomous status and divided it into the federally governed territories of Jammu- Kashmir and Ladakh, touching off anger on both sides of the frontier.