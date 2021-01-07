Alexa
AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

By CHANNI ANAND , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/07 10:20
Early morning light falls on Pir Panjal mountains between India-Pakistan Line of Control (LOC) of Balakot in Poonch, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) ...
Indian army soldiers patrol at the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border in Poonch, about 250 kilometers (156 miles) from Jammu, Ind...
Indian army soldiers patrol near a forward post at the Line of Control (LOC) that divides the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals of India and...
An Indian army soldier stands near a forward post at the Line of Control (LOC) that divides the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals of India a...
Indian army soldiers display a cordon and search operation (CASO) during a training session at a corps battle school at Sarol in Rajouri, about 135 ki...
Indian army soldiers display a cordon and search operation (CASO) during a training session at a corps battle school at Sarol in Rajouri, about 135 ki...
Indian army soldiers prepare a light machine gun in their bunker at a forward post along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border i...
An elderly Indian Noordin, who alleges his son Altaf Hussain was killed by Pakistan army while ferrying ration supplies to one of the Indian army bord...
Safina Bi, who alleges her husband Altaf Hussain was killed by Pakistan army while ferrying ration supplies to one of the Indian army border posts, st...
Sister of Mohammad Aslam, an Indian porter who was allegedly killed by the Pakistan army along the line of control, stands inside her home in Poonch, ...
Mohammed Shokat, who lost his leg in cross0firing between India and Pakistan, walks with the help of a crutch in Poonch, India, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 20...
An Indian army soldier displays recovered rocket launcher said to be fired from the Pakistan side of the border, in Balakot in Poonch, about 250 kilom...
Members of a local militia called Village Defense Committees, that have been formed to aid the Indian army in keeping a close watch of the India-Pakis...
Members of a local militia called Village Defense Committees, that have been formed to aid the Indian army in keeping a close watch of the India-Pakis...
Indian army soldiers perform a cordon and search operation (CASO) during a training session at a corps battle school at Sarol in Rajouri, about 135 ki...
An Indian army soldier carries an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) to his base between India and Pakistan border on the forward post of Balakot, in Poo...
An Indian army soldier patrols near a fencing at a forward post along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border in Poonch, about 248...
Indian army soldiers display their way of patrolling along the Line of Control, that divides the region between India and Pakistan, during a media tri...
An Indian army soldier looks towards the snow-covered Pir Panjal range of mountains from one of their forward post at the Line of Control (LOC) betwee...

JAMMU, India (AP) — From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. The apparent calm is often broken by the boom of blazing guns, with each side accusing the other of initiating the firing.

The terrain is tough and the life of civilians living in the area is even tougher, with them often caught in the line of fire. Over the last year, troops from the two sides have traded fire almost daily along the frontier, leaving dozens of civilians and soldiers dead.

AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control. The training focused on tactical exercises, battle drills, firing practice, counterinsurgency operations and acclimatization of soldiers to the harsh weather conditions.

In the winter, when mountain passes in the high reaches are blocked by snow, Indian troops move into bunkers and carry out long-range patrols to maintain a tight vigil along the frontier.

In some places in Rajouri, local militia called Village Defense Committees have been formed to aid the Indian army in keeping a close watch.

The two sides have fought two wars over the territory. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents fighting for Indian-controlled Kashmir’s independence or unification with Pakistan. Pakistan denies the charge and says it only offers diplomatic and moral support to the rebels.

Relations have been further strained since last August, when predominantly Hindu India revoked the Muslim-majority region’s semi-autonomous status and divided it into the federally governed territories of Jammu- Kashmir and Ladakh, touching off anger on both sides of the frontier.

Updated : 2021-01-07 12:39 GMT+08:00

