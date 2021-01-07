Alexa
Harris scores 18 to carry Butler over Georgetown 63-55

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 10:38
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chuck Harris posted 18 points as Butler got past Georgetown 63-55 on Wednesday night.

Jair Bolden had 13 points and six rebounds for Butler (3-5, 2-3 Big East Conference). Bryce Nze and Bryce Golden had 10 points apiece.

Jamorko Pickett had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hoyas (3-7, 1-5), who have lost four consecutive games. Jahvon Blair added 11 points and eight rebounds. Qudus Wahab had 12 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-07 12:38 GMT+08:00

