Jean-Baptiste carries Chattanooga past Samford 73-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 10:14
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — David Jean-Baptiste scored 22 points and Malachi Smith added 21 as Chattanooga narrowly beat Samford 73-68 on Wednesday night.

Jean-Baptiste hit 6 of 8 3-pointers. Smith also had six assists.

A.J. Caldwell had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Chattanooga (10-2, 1-2 Southern Conference). Josh Ayeni added 10 points. Chattanooga posted a season-high 21 assists.

Myron Gordon had 18 points for the Bulldogs (5-5, 1-2). Christian Guess added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Triston Chambers had 11 points. Samford scored 31 first-half points, a season low for the team.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-07 12:37 GMT+08:00

