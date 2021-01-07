Alexa
No. 18 South Florida women cruise past Wichita State 66-48

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 10:12
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Elena Tsineke made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points to lead No. 18 South Florida to a 66-48 victory over Wichita State on Wednesday night.

South Florida (8-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) has won seven straight and will play its third game in eight days, hosting Houston in a rescheduled game on Saturday.

Tsineke, a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard from Thessaloniki, Greece, was 11 of 16 from the field. Tsineke matched her previous career best of 25 points with 4:33 left in the third quarter and did not play the last five minutes of the game.

Kristyna Brabencova added 10 points for the Bulls.

Asia Strong had 17 points and seven rebounds for Wichita State (3-5, 0-3), which shot 14 of 48 (29%) overall. Ene Adams had 10 points.

The Bulls outscored Wichita State 12-3 in the first quarter and built a 27-18 halftime lead with Tsineke scoring 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting. The Shockers pulled to 44-34 with 1:30 left in the third, but the Bulls answered with a 14-0 run and led 58-34 with 7:45 remaining.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-07 12:37 GMT+08:00

