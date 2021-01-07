Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Gilyard scores 22 to carry Richmond past Rhode Island 80-73

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 09:54
Gilyard scores 22 to carry Richmond past Rhode Island 80-73

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard had a season-high 22 points as Richmond defeated Rhode Island 80-73 on Wednesday night.

Grant Golden had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Richmond (8-3, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Blake Francis added 15 points and Nathan Cayo had 14. Gilyard made 6 of 8 3-pointers and had five steals.

Fatts Russell had 18 points and six rebounds for the Rams (5-6, 2-2). Antwan Walker added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jeremy Sheppard had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-07 12:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high