Taiwan's health minister talks pandemic control with Slovenian leader

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa praises Taiwan’s quick response to coronavirus outbreak

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/07 11:41
Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung. (Ministry of Health and Welfare photo)

Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung. (Ministry of Health and Welfare photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) in a virtual meeting on Wednesday (Jan. 6) discussed the global development of the coronavirus pandemic with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the two officials exchanged ideas on how to effectively contain the spread of the disease as well as improve the vaccine situation in both countries. They also evaluated the surge in coronavirus cases in Europe and around the world.

While expressing gratitude for Taiwan's donations of medical supplies to Slovenia last year, Jansa accredited late Slovenian doctor Janez Janez, who worked for 40 years in northern Taiwan, with laying the foundations for bilateral cooperation in health. He said Janez had set a great example for the people of both countries.

Jansa also acknowledged Taiwan's success in epidemic prevention. He said he had been deeply impressed by the country's alertness and quick response to the pandemic.

Chen thanked Slovenia for continuing to support Taiwan's bid to join World Health Assembly meetings. He emphasized that infectious diseases know no borders and that it is important for countries to combine their efforts against the coronavirus.

Jansa served as the prime minister of the Central European nation from 2004 to 2008 and from 2012 to 2013. He has visited Taiwan three times and praised the country for its friendly people and convenient healthcare system.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa. (AP photo)
Chen Shih-chung
Janez Jansa
Slovenia
Taiwan-Slovenia relations
coronavirus
pandemic
coronavirus vaccine

Updated : 2021-01-07 12:36 GMT+08:00

