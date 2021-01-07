Alexa
Richie scores 15 to lead Tulsa over South Florida 61-51

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 08:48
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Austin Richie posted 15 points as Tulsa topped South Florida 61-51 on Wednesday.

Elijah Joiner had 13 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (7-3, 4-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Brandon Rachal added 13 points and six rebounds, and Darien Jackson had 10 points.

Jamir Chaplin had 16 points for the Bulls (6-5, 2-3). Caleb Murphy and Xavier Castaneda each had 12 points.

South Florida scored a season-low 27 points in the second half.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-07 11:10 GMT+08:00

