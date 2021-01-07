Apparent temperature in New Taipei to dip to zero tonight

Alexa
  1937
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/07 10:14
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The apparent temperature could drop to 0 degrees Celsius in New Taipei City tonight (Jan. 7) and -1 in Hsinchu on Friday (Jan. 8) with the arrival of a cold wave.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said that as a cold wave plunges south into Taiwan today, northern parts of the country will begin to cool down in the morning, and other areas will become colder in the afternoon. The temperatures are anticipated to be coldest on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 8-9), with lows in central Taiwan and all areas north ranging from 6 to 8 degrees and between 10 and 12 degrees in the rest of the country.

The CWB predicts that the apparent temperature in New Taipei City's Shimen District will plunge to 0 degrees tonight, while the apparent temperature in Hsinchu County's Xinfeng Township could plummet to -1 degrees on Friday. Temperatures could be even colder in open coastal areas or plains near mountainous areas.

At 10:18 a.m. on Thursday, the CWB issued an orange cold surge advisory for temperatures around or below 6 degrees in Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Yilan County, Kinmen County, Hsinchu City, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Hualien County, and Lienchiang County. It also issued a yellow cold surge advisory for temperatures below 10 degrees in Chiayi City, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Taitung County, Penghu County.

In terms of precipitation, CWB meteorologist Yeh Chih-chun (葉致均) said that local heavy rains will be likely on the north coast and mountainous parts of the Greater Taipei area until Friday morning. Rainfall is also possible in eastern Taiwan and mountainous central and southern areas during this period.

Yeh explained that moisture will gradually diminish after midday on Friday and that only northern and eastern Taiwan will continue to see sporadic rainfall by Jan. 9, with the rest of the country seeing partly cloudy to sunny skies.

Yeh forecast that the mercury will rise slightly on Sunday (Jan. 10), but on Monday (Jan. 11), a strong continental cold air mass will move in from the north. By that time, low temperatures in the western half of the country and northeast will range between 10 to 12 degrees, while the rest of the nation will reach 13 degrees.

The continental cold air mass is expected to impact the country until Wednesday (Jan. 13). The radiative cooling effect will cause cold temperatures in the evening, while conditions will warm up during the day.

The continental cold air mass is anticipated to bring dry air starting on Monday, reducing the likelihood of rainfall.
cold wave
cold front
cold weather
cold snap
cold spell
cold surge

Updated : 2021-01-07 12:36 GMT+08:00

