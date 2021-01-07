Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

US Marshals arrest man in 7-year-old Georgia girl's death

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 08:01
US Marshals arrest man in 7-year-old Georgia girl's death

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a 7-year-old girl who was riding in a car with her family after a day of Christmas shopping in Atlanta.

Kennedy Maxie was hit by a stray bullet Dec. 21 near the popular Phipps Plaza mall in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. She died the day after Christmas.

Daquan Reed, 24, was arrested Wednesday in Hampton, Virginia, by the U.S. Marshals Service, Atlanta police told news outlets. Reed, a Virginia native, faces charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and reckless conduct.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a fight between Reed and other men in a mall parking lot. When the argument ended, Reed left in a car, “and in a senseless act of rage, discharged a firearm out that window,” Atlanta homicide detective Lt. Pete Malecki previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At least three shots were fired, and one entered the car Kennedy was riding in, Malecki said.

Reed is awaiting extradition back to Atlanta. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Last year marked the deadliest year the city has had in more than two decades. There were more than 150 homicides in the city in 2020.

Updated : 2021-01-07 11:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong
Taiwan’s China Airlines denies new logo design unwelcome in Hong Kong