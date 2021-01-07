Alexa
MATCHDAY: Valencia aims to avoid upset in Copa del Rey

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/07 08:01
A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Thursday:

SPAIN

Valencia plays at third-tier Yeclano Deportivo hoping to avoid joining the topflight clubs upset by lower-division opponents in the Copa del Rey. Valencia visits the small club in nearby eastern Spain after Atlético Madrid, Celta Vigo and Getafe have all been stunned by minnows this week. Valencia is the holder of the Copa del Rey title after winning it in 2019 and the postponement of the 2020 final due to the pandemic. But Javi Gracia’s Valencia is having a horrid season after losing its top players in the transfer market last summer. It is just outside the relegation zone after not winning in eight rounds. Also on Thursday in the Copa del Rey’s round of 32, Eibar is at Las Rozas and Huesca is at Alcoyano.

