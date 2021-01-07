Shangri-La Group to make Covid-19 medical coverage available for Singapore-Bound guests at no additional charge

International travellers considering upcoming visits to Singapore in 2021 can look forward to a more stress-free experience when they stay in any of the four Shangri-La hotels in Singapore. In view of the increased concerns and worries travellers may have during this period, the Shangri-La Group will make available emergency medical coverage of up to SGD 250,000 at no additional charge should the guest be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their stay at our hotels in Singapore.

This COVID-19 emergency medical coverage is currently only available to international guests travelling to Singapore via the Reciprocal Green Lane or if the guest is in possession of an Air Travel Pass.

The introduction of the COVID-19 medical coverage builds on the Shangri-La Group’s heartfelt Shangri-La Cares commitment, providing greater peace of mind and assurance for guests travelling during these unprecedented times.

Mr. Chan Kong Leong, Regional CEO for the Shangri-La Group in Southeast Asia & Australasia, said: “In everything we do, we always maintain a customer-first focus, with their wellbeing and safety being our topmost priority. Having elevated our hotels’ already stringent and rigorous safety and hygiene standards, we are now going the extra mile by providing COVID-19 medical coverage to our Singapore-bound guests, further instilling their travel confidence.



“We have chosen to start with the Singapore market as the Singapore government has been proactively relaxing travel restrictions in a gradual and calibrated manner and has highlighted COVID-19 insurance coverage as a key enabler to rebuilding traveller confidence. Arranging medical coverage at no additional charge for our Singapore-bound guests is yet another demonstration of the warm welcome we are extending to guests, and further cements our efforts to create a trusted and safe environment, so our guests can focus on enjoying the moments that truly matter during their stay with us,” added Mr. Chan.

To receive this COVID-19 emergency medical coverage, guests will have to book their stays at a publicly listed rate directly through https://www.shangri-la.com/, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts mobile app, or through the reservations hotline and email directly with Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts for stay dates between 1 January and 30 June 2021, and they will be automatically covered under the policy at no additional charge.

Underwritten by AIG, highlights of the coverage include emergency medical expenses of up to SGD 250,000 for medically necessary and reasonable costs should the guest test positive for COVID-19 during their stay. The policy also covers additional accommodation (room only) and travel expenses should the guest need to extend their stay for medical reasons. Guests can contact a dedicated AIG customer service team for assistance if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 during their stay in Singapore2. They will also have access to emergency travel assistance that is available around the clock during their trip.