Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Australia wins toss, bats in 3rd cricket test against India

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 07:16
Australian cricketer Will Pucovski, centre, is congratulated by teammate Nathan Lyon, right, as coach Justin Lander watches after receiving his "baggy...
Indian players warm up ahead of play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia,...
The statue of former Australian cricket great Richie Benaud with a mask on as patrons arrive ahead of play on day one of the third cricket test betwee...
Patrons arrive wearing masks ahead of play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Aust...

Australian cricketer Will Pucovski, centre, is congratulated by teammate Nathan Lyon, right, as coach Justin Lander watches after receiving his "baggy...

Indian players warm up ahead of play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia,...

The statue of former Australian cricket great Richie Benaud with a mask on as patrons arrive ahead of play on day one of the third cricket test betwee...

Patrons arrive wearing masks ahead of play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Aust...

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia has won the toss and will bat first in the third cricket test against India.

The four-match series is tied 1-1 after Australia won the opening day-night match in Adelaide by eight wickets and India responded with an eight-wicket win in Melbourne last week.

Australia will give a debut to 22-year-old opening batsman Will Pucovski, who has recovered from a concussion sustained in a tour match and will join David Warner at the top of the order. Warner is also returning from injury after missing the first two tests. Travis Head was dropped from the middle-order, with makeshift opener Matthew Wade batting at No. 5.

India made two changes, with Rohit Sharma returning from injury and expected to open the innings. India made enforced changes to its bowling attack, with 28-year-old right-arm fast bowler Navdeep Saini selected for a test debut.

___

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj.

Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, Australia.

Match Referee: David Boon, Australia. Third Umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-07 09:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan