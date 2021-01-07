Australia wins toss, bats in 3rd cricket test against India

Patrons arrive wearing masks ahead of play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Aust... Patrons arrive wearing masks ahead of play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The statue of former Australian cricket great Richie Benaud with a mask on as patrons arrive ahead of play on day one of the third cricket test betwee... The statue of former Australian cricket great Richie Benaud with a mask on as patrons arrive ahead of play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Indian players warm up ahead of play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia,... Indian players warm up ahead of play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Australian cricketer Will Pucovski, centre, is congratulated by teammate Nathan Lyon, right, as coach Justin Lander watches after receiving his "baggy... Australian cricketer Will Pucovski, centre, is congratulated by teammate Nathan Lyon, right, as coach Justin Lander watches after receiving his "baggy green" cap ahead of play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia has won the toss and will bat first in the third cricket test against India.

The four-match series is tied 1-1 after Australia won the opening day-night match in Adelaide by eight wickets and India responded with an eight-wicket win in Melbourne last week.

Australia will give a debut to 22-year-old opening batsman Will Pucovski, who has recovered from a concussion sustained in a tour match and will join David Warner at the top of the order. Warner is also returning from injury after missing the first two tests. Travis Head was dropped from the middle-order, with makeshift opener Matthew Wade batting at No. 5.

India made two changes, with Rohit Sharma returning from injury and expected to open the innings. India made enforced changes to its bowling attack, with 28-year-old right-arm fast bowler Navdeep Saini selected for a test debut.

___

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj.

Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, Australia.

Match Referee: David Boon, Australia. Third Umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

____

