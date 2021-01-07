Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/07 06:18
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks rose on Wall Street Wednesday on expectations that Washington will deliver more stimulus for the economy, though some of the gains faded by late afternoon as political unrest gripped the nation's capital.

Investors piled into stocks of smaller companies, banks and other businesses that would be winners if the Democratic party, which secured control of the Senate following two runoff races in Georgia, pushes through more aid for the pandemic-ravaged economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury topped 1% for the first time since March.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.28 points, or 0.6%, to 3,748.14.

The Dow gained 437.80 points, or 1.4%, to 30,829.40.

The Nasdaq composite fell 78.17 points, or 0.6%, to 12,740.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 78.81 points, or 4%, to 2,057.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 7.93 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 222.92 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 147.49 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 83.07 points, or 4.2%.

Updated : 2021-01-07 09:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan