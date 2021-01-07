Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Morocco approves use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 05:40
Morocco approves use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco has approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, jointly developed with the U.K.’s Oxford University.

The country’s Health Ministry said Wednesday that the Serum Institute of India in under contract from AstraZeneca to make the shots.

Last month, the Moroccan government announced it had ordered 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinopharm and Britain’s AstraZeneca. The country of 35 million people has not yet received the vaccines.

Approval of Sinopharm’s vaccine is under review by Morocco’s regulators and is expected to be granted in the coming days.

According to the authorization documents, the AstraZeneca vaccine would be administered in two doses with an interval of between four and 12 weeks.

The approval comes as preparations for Morocco’s vaccine rollout have reached “advanced stages,” the Health Ministry said. A launch date has not been announced.

The immunization plan aims to vaccinate 80% of the population, including frontline workers and people suffering from chronic diseases.

In response to rising coronavirus infections, Morocco imposed a nationwide curfew and ordered restaurants in major cities to close.

Updated : 2021-01-07 08:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan