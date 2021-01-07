Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Woman charged for stealing $10K dog from Houston-area shop

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 05:53
Woman charged for stealing $10K dog from Houston-area shop

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman who allegedly stole a $10,000 bulldog from a Houston-area pet shop and fled in a speeding car while an employee chased her and clung to the hood was charged with aggravated robbery, authorities said.

Royshana King, 21, is accused of snatching the dog on Nov. 4 from Bully Kamp, a family-owned specialty pet supply store near Aldine, Texas, about 14 miles (22.53 kilometers) north of Houston. She was arrested and charged last Wednesday with aggravated robbery involving a deadly weapon, according to Harris County court documents.

Alize James, the worker who went after King, told the Houston Chronicle that King took the bulldog while James went to grab the mail. King tucked the 7-month-old dog named Chica under her arm and walked out the front door.

James, 21, told police she chased after King and a man who hit her with the passenger door and climbed into the driver’s seat.

“Just leave the dog, just leave the dog,” James said she yelled.

James ended up on the hood of the car to avoid getting hit by the driver who tried to run her over, court records show. The driver, who hasn't been identified, sped recklessly for more than a mile while James clung to the hood. The man threw James to the ground when the car pulled over amid traffic and King allegedly stole her necklace before speeding off with the dog, James said.

King's bail is set at $50,000.

Updated : 2021-01-07 08:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan