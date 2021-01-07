Alexa
George Washington basketball game postponed due to DC curfew

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 05:28
WASHINGTON (AP) — A men’s college basketball game scheduled to be played in Washington on Wednesday night was postponed after a city curfew was imposed because angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The Atlantic 10 Conference game between George Washington and UMass will be rescheduled by the league, GW announced.

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the order for a curfew in the nation’s capital from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

There were no major professional sports events scheduled to take place in Washington on Wednesday. The game between George Washington and Massachusetts was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at GW’s arena.

The violent breach of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters forced lawmakers to be rushed to safety when they were meeting to formally count the electors that will make Joe Biden president on Jan. 20.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-07 08:05 GMT+08:00

