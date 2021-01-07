Pistons say rookie G Killian Hayes has torn hip labrum

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes, right, drives against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, far left, and forward Tristan Thompson during the fi... Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes, right, drives against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, far left, and forward Tristan Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

DETROIT (AP) — Pistons rookie guard Killian Hayes has a torn labrum in his right hip and will continue to be evaluated by the team's medical staff.

The team announced Hayes' condition Wednesday but did not give a timeline for his expected recovery. He had an MRI on Tuesday.

Detroit drafted Hayes with the No. 7 pick last year. He has averaged 4.6 points and 21.1 minutes in seven games.

The Pistons play at Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

___

