Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bank of America, Cal-Maine rise; Nvidia falls

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 05:25
Bank of America, Cal-Maine rise; Nvidia falls

NEW YORKS (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Bank of America Corp., up $1.89 to $32.15.

Bond yields jumped, improving banks' ability to charge higher interest rates on loans.

AmerisourceBergen Corp., up $8.41 to $106.17.

The pharmaceutical distribution company raised its profit forecast for 2021.

Walgreeens Boots Alliance Inc., up $1.87 to $43.03.

The drugstore chain is selling its Alliance Healthcare business to AmerisourceBergen for $6.5 billion.

Change Healthcare Inc., up $5.48 to $23.72.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. is buying the health care technology company.

Macy's Inc., up $1.12 to $12.51.

The department store operator is planning on closing 45 stores this year, according to media reports.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., up $1.14 to $38.42.

The egg producer reported a surprising fiscal second-quarter profit on strong revenue.

Barrick Gold Corp., up 22 cents to $24.50.

The gold miner slipped as the precious metal's price fell sharply.

Nvidia Corp., down $31.61 to $504.58.

Chipmakers fell as investors shifted away from winners of the stay-at-home pandemic economy.

Updated : 2021-01-07 08:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan