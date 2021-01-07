Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jan 120.90 Down 4.20
Mar 122.95 Down 4.15
Mar 125.10 125.55 120.60 120.90 Down 4.20
May 127.00 127.55 122.65 122.95 Down 4.15
Jul 128.90 129.30 124.50 124.75 Down 4.15
Sep 130.35 130.85 126.15 126.40 Down 4.00
Dec 131.75 132.40 128.00 128.25 Down 3.95
Mar 133.85 134.00 129.70 129.90 Down 3.90
May 134.50 134.50 130.55 130.70 Down 3.80
Jul 133.90 133.90 131.45 131.45 Down 3.75
Sep 134.60 134.60 132.10 132.10 Down 3.75
Dec 134.90 135.20 132.95 132.95 Down 3.70
Mar 134.15 134.45 133.90 133.90 Down 3.65
May 134.60 Down 3.65
Jul 135.30 Down 3.65
Sep 135.80 Down 3.65
Dec 135.95 Down 3.65

Updated : 2021-01-07 08:02 GMT+08:00

