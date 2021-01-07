New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jan
|120.90
|Down 4.20
|Mar
|122.95
|Down 4.15
|Mar
|125.10
|125.55
|120.60
|120.90
|Down 4.20
|May
|127.00
|127.55
|122.65
|122.95
|Down 4.15
|Jul
|128.90
|129.30
|124.50
|124.75
|Down 4.15
|Sep
|130.35
|130.85
|126.15
|126.40
|Down 4.00
|Dec
|131.75
|132.40
|128.00
|128.25
|Down 3.95
|Mar
|133.85
|134.00
|129.70
|129.90
|Down 3.90
|May
|134.50
|134.50
|130.55
|130.70
|Down 3.80
|Jul
|133.90
|133.90
|131.45
|131.45
|Down 3.75
|Sep
|134.60
|134.60
|132.10
|132.10
|Down 3.75
|Dec
|134.90
|135.20
|132.95
|132.95
|Down 3.70
|Mar
|134.15
|134.45
|133.90
|133.90
|Down 3.65
|May
|134.60
|Down 3.65
|Jul
|135.30
|Down 3.65
|Sep
|135.80
|Down 3.65
|Dec
|135.95
|Down 3.65