By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 03:34
Massachusetts officer, business partner face gun charges

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer who also owns a gun store, as well as his business partner, were charged Wednesday with violating federal firearms laws, federal prosecutors said.

Daniel Whitman, 36, a Tyngsborough officer who lives in Pelham, New Hampshire, and Bin Lu, 49, a Chinese national who lives in Westford, are charged with conspiracy to violate provisions of the National Firearms Act by making, possessing and failing to register short-barreled rifles, as well as possessing a suppressor without proper registration, prosecutors said.

Whitman is the owner of Hitman Firearms LLC, and Lu is the store's manager and an investor in the store, authorities said.

The pair also offered shooting clinics and tactics training to Chinese nationals without a required license from the U.S. Department of State, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

Whitman's public defender said in an email he had no comment. An email seeking comment was left with Lu's attorney.

Whitman was placed on paid administrative leave in August 2019, according to Tyngsborough police.

Updated : 2021-01-07 06:33 GMT+08:00

