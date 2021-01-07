Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Judge in newspaper shooting case appointed to appeals court

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 03:46
Judge in newspaper shooting case appointed to appeals court

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland judge who has been presiding over the case of a man who killed five people at a newspaper in 2018 has been appointed to the state’s intermediate appellate court, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

The governor appointed Judge Laura Ripken to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.

It was unclear how the appointment would affect the second phase of the court case against Jarrod Ramos, who has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible due to his mental health. The sanity phase of his trial is currently scheduled for June before a jury.

Ramos pleaded guilty in October of 2019 to all 23 counts against him for killing John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland in June of 2018.

Ramos had a well-documented history of harassing the newspaper's journalists.

If Ramos were found not criminally responsible, he would be committed to a maximum-security psychiatric hospital instead of prison.

Updated : 2021-01-07 06:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan