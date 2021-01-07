Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mara optimistic about Giants future, GM Gettleman returning

By TOM CANAVAN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/07 02:26
FILE - New York Giants owner John Mara walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Ruthe...

FILE - New York Giants owner John Mara walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Ruthe...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While sick of the losing seasons, co-owner John Mara felt the New York Giants established a foundation and culture under rookie coach Joe Judge, giving him optimism the playoffs may not be far away.

Mara also disclosed 69-year-old Dave Gettleman would be back for a fourth season despite seeing the team win 15 games in his first three years as general manager.

The Giants went 6-10 under the recently turned 39-year-old Judge. They had a chance to win the NFC East until Washington beat Philadelphia in game where Eagles coach Doug Pederson pulled his starting quarterback with the game on the line.

Mara said he did not reach out to the Eagles for an explanation. He added said the Giants needed to win more than six games.

New York has been to the playoffs once (2016) since winning its fourth Super Bowl in February 2012.

The Giants took a significant financial hit in this season where the Giants did not have the benefit of fans in attendance at MetLife Stadium because of COVID-19 concerns. He did not say how much the team lost, but it would not affect the team's ability to be active in the free agent market.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-01-07 05:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan