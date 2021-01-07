Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Epiphany celebrations marked by pandemic

By  Associated Press
2021/01/07 01:16
Dozens of citizens of the mountain town of Kalofer, in central Bulgaria, clad in traditional dresses stand in the icy Tundzha River, some waving natio...
Citizens of the mountain town of Kalofer, in central Bulgaria, clad in traditional dresses stand in the icy Tundzha River, some waving national flags ...
A young boy holds the cross as believers stand in the icy Tundzha River, some waving national flags to recover a crucifix cast by a priest in an old r...
Greek Orthodox faithful Vasili Kurkcu, 44, kisses a wooden crucifix after retrieving it in the Golden Horn during the Epiphany ceremony in Istanbul, W...
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, hands out a wooden crucifix to a faithful that jumped int...
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus,...
Pope Francis leads a Mass for the Feast of Epiphany in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Remo Casilli/Pool Reuters via AP...
Nuns walk in the empty St. Peter's Square as Pope Francis is delivering the Angelus noon prayer from his studio, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 20...
A limited congregation attends the service for the feast of the Epiphany in the Church of the Holy Trinity in Piraeus, the port of Athens, Wednesday, ...
A worker disinfectants an icon of Virgin Mary as a limited congregation attend the service for the feast of the Epiphany in the Church of the Holy Tri...
A man throws a cross into the sea as policemen go to detain him during Epiphany in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, where a...
A shopper browses at a street stall selling dolls, as people shop for Three Kings Day gifts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in central Mexico City, Tuesda...
Ludivina Herrera Crespo, 70, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, stands next to the Christmas presents to be distributed by the ...
A child reacts as he discovers a wrapped gift during the morning of Three Kings Day day, in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. In Spain, it is...

KALOFER, Bulgaria (AP) — Christians on Wednesday marked Epiphany in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which constrained celebrations in many places but didn't stop some defying warnings to keep to traditions.

Orthodox Christians celebrate Jesus’ baptism during Epiphany. In Bulgaria, thousands of worshippers ignored health authorities' warnings to refrain from mass gatherings, braving icy waters to retrieve crucifixes thrown in by priests.

In the mountain town of Kalofer, dozens of men dressed in traditional white embroidered shirts waded into the frigid Tundzha River.

In neighboring Greece, the government relented and allowed limited attendance at churches, reversing a ban designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. In Thessaloniki, police and coast guard forces spread across the waterfront to prevent a traditional Epiphany blessing event from taking place.

With no visiting faithful from Greece or other Orthodox countries, only two swimmers raced to retrieve a cross cast into Istanbul's Golden Horn during an Epiphany ceremony.

Epiphany marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas, but not all Orthodox Christian churches celebrate it on the same day.

While the Orthodox Christian churches in Greece, Bulgaria and Romania celebrate the feast on Jan. 6, Orthodox Churches in Russia, Ukraine and Serbia follow the Julian calendar, according to which Epiphany is celebrated on Jan. 19, as their Christmas falls on Jan. 7.

Some Western Christian churches celebrate the religious holiday of Epiphany as the Three Kings Day, which marks the visit of the Magi, or three wise men, to the baby Jesus, and closes out the Christmas season.

Updated : 2021-01-07 03:30 GMT+08:00

