Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

In flip-flop, NYSE will delist 3 Chinese companies after all

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/06 23:47
In flip-flop, NYSE will delist 3 Chinese companies after all

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Stock Exchange is going ahead with plans to delist shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an executive order from President Donald Trump, reversing course just days after saying they wouldn't be delisted.

The exchange said trading in the three companies, China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd., will be suspended on Jan. 11.

The decision marks the latest about-face for the NYSE on whether to delist the companies in accordance with Trump's executive order from November barring Americans from investing in securities issued by companies deemed to be linked to the Chinese military.

The NYSE initially said on Jan. 1 that it would delist the companies, only to withdraw that decision Monday, cited some “ambiguity” about whether the three companies were in fact covered by Trump’s order.

The exchange said in a statement Wednesday that it decided to proceed with the delisting “following new specific guidance" from the Treasury Department, which oversees the enforcement of the executive order. The statement also said the companies can appeal the decision.

The Trump administration has imposed export controls and other sanctions on some Chinese companies, visa curbs on members of the ruling Communist Party and other restrictions. The Chinese government has accused Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to hamper competition and has warned that Trump’s order would hurt U.S. and other investors worldwide.

Updated : 2021-01-07 01:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan