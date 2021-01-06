Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ukraine seizes ton of heroin destined for Europe

By  Associated Press
2021/01/06 23:27
In this photo released by Ukraine's prosecutor-general's office on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, showing about 1 metric ton (1.1 ton) of heroin estimated at ...
In this photo released by Ukraine's prosecutor-general's office on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, officials examine about 1 metric ton (1.1 ton) of heroin est...

In this photo released by Ukraine's prosecutor-general's office on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, showing about 1 metric ton (1.1 ton) of heroin estimated at ...

In this photo released by Ukraine's prosecutor-general's office on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, officials examine about 1 metric ton (1.1 ton) of heroin est...

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian officials say they have seized about 1 metric ton (1.1 tons) of heroin that smugglers intended to take into European Union countries and that four Turkish citizens have been detained in the case.

A statement late Tuesday from the national prosecutor-general’s office said the heroin was seized in the city of Lviv, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Polish border.

It said the heroin originated in Pakistan and came into the country via the Black Sea port of Odesa.

The heroin, whose value is estimated at 2.3 billion hryvna ($81 million), was to be taken into the EU under the guise of diplomatic cargo, the statement said, but didn't give further details.

Updated : 2021-01-07 01:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan Lottery rolls out scratch tickets with BMW SUV as 2nd prize
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
Taiwan's EVA Air named among 10 safest airlines in world for 2021
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
New Taiwan dollar strengthens against greenback, hitting 23-year high
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan