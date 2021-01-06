ECHL Glance

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 10 7 3 0 0 14 46 27 South Carolina 7 4 1 2 0 10 18 15 Orlando 8 5 3 0 0 10 27 28 Greenville 7 3 3 0 1 7 18 23 Jacksonville 8 2 5 1 0 5 16 29

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 20 Wheeling 7 1 3 3 0 5 18 24

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 21 Wichita 6 4 1 1 0 9 25 18 Utah 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 16 Tulsa 6 2 3 0 1 5 13 22 Kansas City 6 1 3 1 1 4 18 24 Rapid City 7 1 6 0 0 2 20 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Wichita 8, Kansas City 4

Wednesday's Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wheeling at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.