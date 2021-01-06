Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2021/01/06 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 6, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;31;26;Partly sunny, humid;30;26;SSW;13;84%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;24;16;Breezy in the p.m.;25;14;ENE;16;46%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;16;6;Decreasing clouds;17;6;NE;9;45%;4%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;12;10;Clouds and sun;18;13;SSE;11;64%;77%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;3;1;Rain/snow showers;4;2;NW;11;93%;84%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little icy mix;-4;-5;A little snow;-3;-5;N;16;76%;71%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing, very cold;-2;-7;Sunny, but cold;3;-3;ESE;11;42%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid with some sun;-21;-32;Frigid;-23;-32;NE;14;70%;3%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A couple of t-storms;32;23;A downpour, humid;27;22;ENE;6;84%;93%;3

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;16;12;Cloudy, comfortable;17;13;SSE;7;70%;14%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with sunshine;24;18;Cloudy;23;18;WNW;14;69%;99%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;19;5;Hazy sunshine;19;3;NNW;9;39%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SE;8;73%;74%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;20;A little p.m. rain;26;19;ESE;12;72%;67%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;24;Hazy sun;33;23;E;11;53%;25%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;9;3;A little p.m. rain;9;3;N;24;67%;80%;1

Beijing, China;Brisk and very cold;-11;-19;Sunny, but cold;-6;-17;NW;17;11%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Occasional rain;10;3;Cloudy;6;1;E;7;74%;30%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;1;-2;A little snow;1;-2;WSW;12;91%;87%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;19;8;Some sun, a t-storm;20;8;SE;10;65%;71%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;30;19;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;SSW;7;63%;63%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;2;-1;Partly sunny;3;-3;NW;10;84%;38%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Morning snow showers;3;-1;Showers of rain/snow;1;0;WNW;10;87%;82%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with some sun;10;3;Clouds breaking;8;0;WSW;14;78%;40%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A touch of rain;5;1;Partly sunny;3;-3;W;10;79%;30%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds, then sun;29;19;Sunshine and nice;28;21;ENE;16;52%;6%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;19;A t-storm around;30;18;E;8;43%;81%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, but cold;3;-11;Quite cold;-3;-13;WNW;24;51%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with some sun;24;15;Decreasing clouds;24;14;ENE;13;58%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;25;17;Sunny and nice;26;17;SSE;16;62%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Inc. clouds;29;21;Spotty showers;28;21;E;5;73%;88%;3

Chennai, India;Humid, p.m. rain;27;24;A little rain, humid;30;24;NE;8;87%;85%;4

Chicago, United States;Freezing fog;3;-1;Cloudy;4;-2;NE;17;66%;3%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;NW;8;78%;77%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow and rain;1;0;Rain/snow showers;1;0;NNE;14;91%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;28;21;Hazy sunshine;27;21;NNE;17;69%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;15;7;Partly sunny, breezy;12;3;N;23;66%;3%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;33;25;A stray t-shower;32;25;NE;22;69%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;19;11;Hazy sunshine;18;9;WNW;7;89%;0%;3

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;8;-2;Increasing clouds;9;-2;SSE;8;34%;17%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;30;18;Warm with hazy sun;30;18;NNW;7;54%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;A heavy thunderstorm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;S;7;77%;76%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain/snow showers;4;-2;Spotty showers;3;-1;NW;14;92%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;2;-10;Clouds and sun, cold;-1;-13;NW;8;49%;56%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, becoming heavy;13;12;Rain, heavy at times;15;12;NW;26;84%;96%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;20;15;Rather cloudy;16;8;NE;17;61%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;28;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;16;E;10;72%;57%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Spotty showers;25;15;S;9;70%;82%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;-2;-3;Cloudy;-2;-5;ENE;21;90%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;32;24;Mostly sunny;34;23;ENE;6;55%;44%;7

Hong Kong, China;Increasing clouds;20;13;Partial sunshine;18;8;NNE;13;54%;36%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;28;22;Breezy in the a.m.;27;20;NE;18;60%;30%;5

Hyderabad, India;Rather cloudy;26;19;A shower in spots;24;18;SE;9;73%;55%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;17;6;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;NE;5;71%;8%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;14;9;Partly sunny, mild;15;11;SW;14;65%;36%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;WNW;9;78%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;Humid, a p.m. shower;29;22;NNW;12;65%;67%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;26;15;A couple of t-storms;24;15;NNE;12;79%;84%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;9;-8;Partly sunny;5;-8;NW;7;47%;71%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;25;8;Hazy sunshine;25;8;NW;7;30%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Warmer;23;6;Plenty of sunshine;22;5;SSW;8;47%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Hazy sun;33;21;N;23;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;1;0;Cloudy, p.m. rain;3;-1;W;9;89%;87%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;29;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;NNE;11;53%;57%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;10;70%;56%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;30;20;Hazy sunshine;30;22;SSW;6;46%;7%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;ENE;6;81%;66%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler with rain;11;4;Showery;12;4;SE;13;73%;85%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;33;24;Mainly cloudy;31;24;SSW;9;77%;44%;4

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;26;21;Periods of sun, nice;26;20;SSE;12;69%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Becoming cloudy;10;4;Cloudy;12;3;NNE;14;58%;0%;1

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;5;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-1;WSW;9;84%;29%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;21;11;Mostly sunny;22;11;NNE;7;42%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;SSW;10;67%;40%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-1;Snow tapering off;1;-2;NE;12;76%;75%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;A t-storm around;30;26;SSE;10;73%;64%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;NNW;6;77%;66%;8

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;E;9;67%;29%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;21;12;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;SE;17;58%;3%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;7;Partly sunny;22;8;NNW;8;44%;38%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;22;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;SSE;14;57%;26%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of snow;-1;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-2;ENE;12;93%;89%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;33;23;Sunshine and breezy;33;23;ENE;25;57%;0%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;26;16;A shower in the a.m.;26;18;ENE;20;65%;56%;10

Montreal, Canada;More clouds than sun;-1;-7;Sunshine;-2;-10;NW;3;83%;3%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-5;-7;A bit of snow;-6;-6;E;8;84%;76%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;30;24;Hazy sunshine;30;24;NNW;11;56%;35%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;Mostly sunny;27;14;NNE;18;46%;16%;11

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;5;0;Sunshine;7;-2;NNW;21;42%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;20;11;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;ESE;9;61%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine, but cold;-18;-25;Cold;-21;-24;NNE;13;71%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;9;0;A shower in the a.m.;3;-5;W;26;48%;59%;1

Oslo, Norway;Frigid;-10;-10;Cloudy and cold;-7;-10;N;8;77%;43%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;-1;-6;Low clouds;-3;-11;NNW;15;82%;2%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy a.m. showers;29;25;An afternoon shower;30;25;E;16;79%;83%;12

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;30;22;A shower and t-storm;30;23;NNW;10;71%;76%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;28;25;A downpour;29;24;E;10;79%;74%;4

Paris, France;Cloudy and cold;3;-3;Clouds and sun, cold;1;-4;WNW;8;77%;44%;1

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;36;23;Very hot;37;25;E;18;18%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rather cloudy;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;23;NE;12;50%;39%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little p.m. rain;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;18;72%;56%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny;31;20;SE;7;58%;40%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little snow;0;-2;Remaining cloudy;0;-4;SW;12;66%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A snow shower;-5;-21;Sunshine, very cold;-13;-23;NW;17;34%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;17;11;Afternoon showers;19;10;NNW;13;67%;87%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy;15;14;Occasional rain;18;14;SSW;16;95%;94%;1

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;29;25;Nice with some sun;29;25;ENE;13;65%;42%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;1;-6;Partly sunny;1;0;SE;8;45%;72%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;1;-2;A little snow;0;-2;E;11;88%;69%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;W;9;73%;82%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;22;11;A shower in the p.m.;16;10;ENE;10;51%;83%;2

Rome, Italy;A little rain;10;1;Spotty showers;10;4;NNE;7;79%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-2;-7;An afternoon flurry;-4;-8;E;11;79%;58%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the p.m.;13;8;Partly sunny;13;10;SW;10;78%;78%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;25;17;A shower and t-storm;25;16;ENE;13;71%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in spots;28;23;ESE;13;67%;74%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Spotty showers;28;18;Humid with a shower;26;18;N;8;76%;77%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;Sunlit and pleasant;22;5;E;9;32%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sun;32;12;Hazy sun;33;13;SSW;10;29%;15%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Plenty of sunshine;31;22;N;15;74%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;11;0;Cloudy;11;-2;NE;7;62%;0%;1

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;10;5;Mostly cloudy;10;6;ESE;8;69%;81%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A flurry;-2;-15;Sunny, but frigid;-10;-19;NW;13;31%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast and chilly;6;-4;Cloudy and very cold;-2;-6;NW;24;26%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;30;24;Showers around;29;24;N;14;77%;82%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;11;4;Spotty showers;9;4;ESE;10;84%;100%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;27;23;A shower or two;28;23;E;14;68%;56%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;0;0;A little snow;1;-3;NE;11;79%;65%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm, cooler;22;16;A shower in the a.m.;22;14;S;21;69%;82%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;16;11;A little rain;12;5;NE;16;84%;87%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;-1;-6;A little snow;-2;-6;ESE;9;88%;63%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Quite cold;-3;-7;Hazy sun, quite cold;-3;-7;NE;8;78%;10%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;4;-3;Mostly sunny;5;-3;NNE;6;61%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sunshine;8;-1;Hazy sun;9;-1;SW;8;19%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning cloudy, warm;24;12;Mostly sunny;23;11;ENE;6;65%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;14;11;Rain;14;12;NE;6;72%;100%;0

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;7;0;Windy in the p.m.;9;-3;NNW;20;51%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;2;-2;Low clouds;0;-7;N;14;74%;4%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Abundant sunshine;20;12;Hazy and warm;23;17;SW;8;45%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;16;7;Warm with hazy sun;21;10;WSW;10;53%;15%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Frigid with a flurry;-29;-32;Bitterly cold;-24;-28;WNW;9;64%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;8;3;Low clouds;8;4;ENE;9;69%;82%;0

Vienna, Austria;Colder with a flurry;2;-2;Partly sunny;2;-5;WNW;14;71%;42%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;30;18;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;E;7;53%;10%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;-1;-2;Cloudy;-1;-3;E;12;88%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;3;1;A little snow;2;-1;WSW;14;95%;79%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;22;17;Windy, a p.m. shower;21;17;NNW;38;78%;72%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;35;23;Hazy sun;34;24;SW;6;54%;15%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Chilly with clearing;-3;-9;Partly sunny;-1;-9;NNE;3;43%;0%;2

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-06 21:25 GMT+08:00

