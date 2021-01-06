Alexa
Taipei cops respond to call for blood donations

Taiwan Blood Services Foundation say nation's blood reserves at critically low levels

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/06 21:15
(Taipei City Police Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Many Taipei police officers on Wednesday (Jan. 6) responded to calls for blood donations as the country’s blood reserves reached alarmingly low levels.

The Taipei City Police Department (TCPD) issued a press release on Wednesday, stating that cold snaps and the pandemic had affected the public’s willingness to donate blood.

The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation had said blood reserves were at critically low levels and called for the public to donate, according to CNA.

In response, the TCPD held a blood drive activity, and many police officers took part. A total of 67 officers and members of the public donated a total of 100 bags of blood, per CNA.

The department said that medical staff had expressed their appreciation to those who answered the call for donations.

Taipei Police Department Commissioner Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌) said the police would continue to respond to blood drives in the future.
Updated : 2021-01-06 21:25 GMT+08:00

