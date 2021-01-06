Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

About 80% of Japanese hold positive impressions of Taiwan: Poll

Japanese see Taiwan as close culturally and as efficient in its fight against COVID

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/06 20:30
Japanese hold an overall positive impression of Taiwan and its people, a poll shows 

Japanese hold an overall positive impression of Taiwan and its people, a poll shows  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Almost 80 percent of Japanese hold positive impressions of Taiwan, up 11 percent from a similar survey conducted in 2016, the island’s representative office in Tokyo said Wednesday (Jan. 6).

The poll results contrasted starkly with a survey last year finding that 90 percent of Japanese held negative attitudes toward China, CNA reported.

The 77.6 percent who expressed positive views about Taiwan in the poll commissioned by the representative office mostly mentioned the friendliness of the Taiwanese people, the long history between the two countries, and the fact that many Taiwanese speak Japanese.

A total of 67.6 percent judged Taiwan to be a trustworthy ally, while 73.6 percent said that at present, relations between the two countries were good. There was still room for the development of those relations, said 63.7 percent.

A total of 37.5 percent showed concern about how ties between Taiwan and China could affect Japan, and 56.7 percent had words of praise for the island’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, noting the low numbers of patients and deaths.
Japan
Taiwan-Japan relations
Taiwan-Japan ties
opinion poll
Taiwan office
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s China Airlines to discipline pilot for playing golf during COVID isolation
Taiwan’s China Airlines to discipline pilot for playing golf during COVID isolation
2021/01/05 16:31
Taiwan 'best at early action' on coronavirus: Former American CDC chief
Taiwan 'best at early action' on coronavirus: Former American CDC chief
2021/01/05 15:40
Taiwan reports 2 Covid cases imported from US
Taiwan reports 2 Covid cases imported from US
2021/01/05 15:01
Northeast China scrambles to curb new COVID surge
Northeast China scrambles to curb new COVID surge
2021/01/05 12:13
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan
Japan considers extending travel ban to business visitors from Taiwan
2021/01/05 10:55

Updated : 2021-01-06 21:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Alibaba's Jack Ma missing for more than 2 months
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
1960s survival Mandarin lessons for US troops in Taiwan go viral
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Apparent temperature in Taipei to drop to 3 degrees on Friday
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwan military think tank warns of sabotage from China's '50 cent army'
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Taiwanese woman tries to attend funeral while infected with Covid
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Duck shop gets salty with Food Panda driver in central Taiwan
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwan to export pork to Philippines
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Taiwanese hiker missing for eight days sent SOS made from stones
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party