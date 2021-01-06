About 80% of Japanese hold positive impressions of Taiwan: Poll

Japanese hold an overall positive impression of Taiwan and its people, a poll shows Japanese hold an overall positive impression of Taiwan and its people, a poll shows (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Almost 80 percent of Japanese hold positive impressions of Taiwan, up 11 percent from a similar survey conducted in 2016, the island’s representative office in Tokyo said Wednesday (Jan. 6).

The poll results contrasted starkly with a survey last year finding that 90 percent of Japanese held negative attitudes toward China, CNA reported.

The 77.6 percent who expressed positive views about Taiwan in the poll commissioned by the representative office mostly mentioned the friendliness of the Taiwanese people, the long history between the two countries, and the fact that many Taiwanese speak Japanese.

A total of 67.6 percent judged Taiwan to be a trustworthy ally, while 73.6 percent said that at present, relations between the two countries were good. There was still room for the development of those relations, said 63.7 percent.

A total of 37.5 percent showed concern about how ties between Taiwan and China could affect Japan, and 56.7 percent had words of praise for the island’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, noting the low numbers of patients and deaths.